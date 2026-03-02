Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 33,246 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 433,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $35,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5,533.3% in the second quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 206.6% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Principal Financial Group

In related news, CEO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 7,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $697,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 136,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,660. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 24,965 shares of company stock worth $2,352,460 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $95.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.89. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.94.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.03). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.74%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Principal Financial Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.010-9.260 EPS. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.89.

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group, commonly known as Principal, is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. The firm provides a broad range of retirement, investment management and insurance solutions for individual, employer and institutional clients. Its core businesses include retirement plan services and recordkeeping, asset management, and life and disability insurance, supported by distribution through employers, financial advisors and direct channels.

On the retirement side, Principal offers 401(k) and other workplace retirement plans, individual retirement accounts and annuity products designed to help clients accumulate and manage retirement savings.

