Intech Investment Management LLC Acquires 9,765 Shares of Pool Corporation $POOL

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 949.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 3,458,885 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,008,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994,885 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,617,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 1,301.7% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 194,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,804,000 after buying an additional 180,977 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Pool by 35.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 616,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,564,000 after buying an additional 160,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 1,201.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 90,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,295,000 after buying an additional 83,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL opened at $227.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $248.10 and a 200-day moving average of $271.05. Pool Corporation has a one year low of $210.67 and a one year high of $374.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.15). Pool had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $982.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Pool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.850-11.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pool Corporation will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pool from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Pool from $346.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pool from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pool from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.50.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CFO Melanie M. Hart sold 2,750 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $605,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,580. The trade was a 13.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Romain Kenneth G. St bought 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $218.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,215,805.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president directly owned 82,845 shares in the company, valued at $18,115,716.15. The trade was a 7.19% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation is a leading wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related outdoor living products. Headquartered in Covington, Louisiana, the company serves a diverse customer base that includes service professionals, independent retailers, high-volume builders, and national retail chains. Pool Corporation’s extensive branch network enables it to maintain strong local customer relationships while leveraging its scale to source products efficiently from manufacturers around the world.

The company’s product portfolio spans pool and spa chemicals, water treatment equipment, pumps, filters, heaters, automation and control systems, liners, safety covers, and cleaning accessories.

