Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 329,183 Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 156.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 540,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 329,183 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF were worth $36,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 279.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,557,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,179,000 after purchasing an additional 843,739 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JGLO opened at $69.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $67.94. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.78 and a fifty-two week high of $70.14.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Announces Dividend

About JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 121.0%.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

