Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DCO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ducommun from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ducommun from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Ducommun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.75.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $123.51 on Friday. Ducommun has a 12 month low of $51.76 and a 12 month high of $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.38 and a 200 day moving average of $99.51.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $215.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.42 million. Ducommun had a positive return on equity of 8.47% and a negative net margin of 4.11%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ducommun

In other news, VP Jerry L. Redondo sold 2,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $185,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 65,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,879.34. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1,993.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,969 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,034,000 after purchasing an additional 288,496 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Ducommun in the 4th quarter worth about $26,028,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,151,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,025,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the third quarter worth approximately $19,035,000. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ducommun News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Ducommun this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Benzinga

Truist raised its price target to $136 and initiated/maintained a Buy view, citing the company’s stronger defense positioning and growth outlook — this gives analysts-driven upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. GlobeNewswire: Q4 Results

Q4 results: Ducommun reported $1.05 EPS vs. $0.91 expected and revenue was up 9.4% year-over-year — earnings beat supports valuation and shows operating leverage versus last year. Positive Sentiment: Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Yahoo Finance: How The Ducommun Story Is Shifting

Analyst and press coverage frames Ducommun’s story as shifting toward larger defense deals and higher street targets, which is helping sentiment and multiple expansion potential. Neutral Sentiment: Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Seeking Alpha: Q4 Presentation

Company materials and calls are available (earnings presentation, transcript, slide deck) — useful for investors wanting detail on backlog, margins and defense program timing. Negative Sentiment: Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Yahoo Finance: Misses Q4 Sales Expectations

Revenue narrowly missed consensus ($215.8M vs. $217.4M estimate); some headlines flagged the sales miss as a reason for intraday weakness despite the EPS beat. That mixed print explains part of the stock’s volatility. Negative Sentiment: Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.)

Short interest has risen (~19% month-over-month to ~393k shares, ~2.9% of float), increasing the risk of short-driven price swings and amplifying reaction to any mixed headlines. (Data entry summarizing short-interest change.) Negative Sentiment: Several outlets ran stories explaining why shares slid intraday following the report — highlighting the revenue miss and investor focus on margin/net items despite the EPS beat. Yahoo Finance: Why Shares Are Sliding

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun Incorporated, through its Electronics and Structures segments, provides engineered products and integrated systems for the global aerospace, defense and space markets. The Electronics segment focuses on high-reliability electronic assemblies, cable and wire harnesses, connector systems and harsh environment electronics for flight-critical applications. In the Structures segment, Ducommun manufactures complex metallic and composite components such as flight control surfaces, skin panels, heat exchangers and other aerostructures for commercial and military platforms.

Founded in 1849 in California as a hardware and stagecoach parts supplier, Ducommun expanded into aerospace manufacturing during World War II and has since grown its capabilities through targeted acquisitions and organic investments.

Recommended Stories

