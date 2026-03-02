Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hut 8 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

NASDAQ:HUT opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.22. Hut 8 has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $66.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 4.42.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Hut 8 by 4,669,387.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,062,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062,367 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,838,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the fourth quarter valued at $129,780,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 1,043.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,486,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,255,000 after buying an additional 2,269,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Hut 8 by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,307,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,015,000 after buying an additional 1,611,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year?over?year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power?first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Zacks: Q4 earnings

Hut 8 reported a Q4 beat with revenue up ~179% year?over?year, driven by Compute growth and a strategic pivot toward AI and power?first infrastructure — this supports higher revenue trajectory and analyst enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Benzinga: analyst moves

Several brokerages either raised price targets or reaffirmed “buy” ratings — Canaccord to $70, Needham to $66, HC Wainwright reaffirmed at $80, Rosenblatt at $65 — giving upside targets well above current levels and likely supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data?center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. PR Newswire: Vertiv collaboration

Vertiv announced a collaboration with Hut 8 to scale AI data?center deployments (Vertiv OneCore / digital twin approach), validating Hut 8’s push into AI infrastructure and potential revenue streams beyond pure crypto mining. Neutral Sentiment: Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Yahoo Finance: earnings call summary

Company Q4 2025 earnings call summary is available for detail on operational drivers and management commentary (useful for judging sustainability of Compute/AI momentum). Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer?term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. AAII: investment comparison

Coverage pieces comparing Hut 8 to peers and discussing valuation/policy tradeoffs have appeared — useful for longer?term positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. Negative Sentiment: Northland Securities sharply cut EPS estimates across 2026 (Q1–Q4) and slashed FY2026 to ($0.81) from prior positive forecasts — a material downgrade that increases near?term earnings risk and may have driven some selling/volatility. MarketBeat: analyst estimate changes

Hut 8 Corp., trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol HUT, is a North American digital infrastructure company specializing in cryptocurrency mining and high?performance computing. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Hut 8 operates purpose?built data centers that house fleets of specialized ASIC and GPU servers. Through its flagship mining facilities in Alberta and Ontario, the company leverages low?cost, low?carbon power sources—such as hydroelectric and natural gas—to support sustainable bitcoin production.

