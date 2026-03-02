Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA) Raised to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Oruka Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORKA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORKA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oruka Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Oruka Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Oruka Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Oruka Therapeutics from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

Get Oruka Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORKA

Oruka Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ ORKA opened at $34.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $26.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.11 and a beta of -0.38. Oruka Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

In related news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $226,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,162.66. The trade was a 17.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $663,530 over the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oruka Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Oruka Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oruka Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 464.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oruka Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oruka Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oruka Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel peptide?based therapies for oncology. The company’s proprietary stapled peptide platform is designed to selectively disrupt intracellular protein–protein interactions that drive tumor growth and immune evasion. By combining the specificity of biologics with the cell?permeability of small molecules, Oruka aims to target cancer pathways that have been historically considered “undruggable.”

The company’s lead candidate, ONCT-01, is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors, assessing safety, tolerability and preliminary efficacy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oruka Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oruka Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.