Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Update

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,709 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 139,282 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 39,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Dyadic International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DYAI opened at $0.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.96. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYAI. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dyadic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the period. Chapin Davis Inc. raised its holdings in Dyadic International by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 932,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 49,155 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dyadic International in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

