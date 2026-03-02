Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GUTS. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Fractyl Health in a research note on Friday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fractyl Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 29th.

GUTS stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.51. Fractyl Health has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Fractyl Health in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fractyl Health in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000.

Fractyl Health, Inc is a clinical-stage medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive, endoscopic therapies for metabolic diseases. Headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts, Fractyl is advancing treatments that target the underlying physiology of conditions such as type 2 diabetes, obesity and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) by modifying the duodenal mucosa to improve metabolic control.

The company’s lead product, Revita® Duodenal Mucosal Resurfacing (Revita DMR), employs a catheter-based hydrothermal ablation technique to remodel the lining of the upper small intestine.

