CME Group Inc. $CME is London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s 8th Largest Position

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 41.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the period. CME Group comprises 3.7% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $51,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caldwell Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caldwell Trust Co now owns 93 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC bought a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:CME opened at $319.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $287.63 and a 200-day moving average of $275.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.27. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.53 and a 52 week high of $322.57.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 62.45%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CME shares. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $295.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CME Group from $201.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CME Group from $296.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on CME Group from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CME Group from $304.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $224,400.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,700. This trade represents a 21.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.65, for a total transaction of $1,300,530.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,317,117.55. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,248 shares of company stock valued at $8,355,450. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

