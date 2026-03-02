London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Purchases 6,626 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 3.1% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $43,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the third quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Barclays reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $391.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.13.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $292.97 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $234.60 and a 1-year high of $606.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.28. The company has a market cap of $265.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.41.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $113.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 2.69%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

