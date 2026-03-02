Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $295,339.08 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,353.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

uniQure Trading Down 8.6%

Shares of QURE stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QURE. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on uniQure from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.

Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.

