Insider Selling: uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CEO Sells $295,339.08 in Stock

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Kapusta sold 12,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total transaction of $295,339.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 639,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,248,353.36. The trade was a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
uniQure Trading Down 8.6%
Shares of QURE stock opened at $15.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $973.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. uniQure N.V. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $71.50.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the third quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in uniQure by 509.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual bullish options flow — heavy call buying (24,345 calls, ~181% above typical volume) suggests some traders are speculating on a near?term rebound or event?driven move.
- Negative Sentiment: Fresh FDA controversy: coverage highlights critical comments from FDA leadership about uniQure’s rejected rare?disease therapy, which markets see as increasing regulatory risk for the program. uniQure: Shares Tumble On Fresh FDA Controversy – What Investors Should Know
- Negative Sentiment: FDA commissioner comments drew broad media coverage and were cited as the main driver of the selloff, amplifying short?term downside as investors reassess approval odds. UniQure plummets as FDA’s Marty Makary disparages rejected rare disease drug
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities?class action filings and firm notices: several law firms are publicizing suits or seeking lead plaintiffs for alleged misstatements during a specified class period — increasing legal and reputational risk and likely weighing on sentiment. Representative notices: DJS Law Group. uniQure N.V. Sued for Securities Law Violations – Contact the DJS Law Group to Discuss Your Rights – QURE
- Negative Sentiment: Broad wave of law?firm alerts and reminder notices (Rosen, Pomerantz, Faruqi, Robbins, Berger Montague, etc.) highlights that litigation momentum is building and that April 13, 2026 lead?plaintiff deadlines are approaching — an added near?term overhang. Example: Rosen Law Firm reminder. ROSEN, TOP RANKED GLOBAL COUNSEL, Encourages uniQure N.V. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – QURE
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction summaries: analyst/news pieces attribute a large intraday drop to the FDA remarks and resulting uncertainty, reinforcing negative sentiment. Why Is uniQure Stock Down 30% Today?
uniQure N.V. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of gene therapies for patients with severe medical needs. Using its proprietary adeno?associated viral (AAV) vector platform, the company designs single?dose treatments aimed at addressing the underlying genetic causes of disease rather than solely managing symptoms. Its most advanced program, Hemgenix® (etranacogene dezaparvovec), received regulatory approval in the United States and Europe for adult patients with hemophilia B, marking one of the first gene therapies for a bleeding disorder to reach the market.
Beyond hemophilia B, uniQure’s pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage candidates targeting rare and debilitating conditions such as aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylase (AADC) deficiency, Huntington’s disease, and Parkinson’s disease.
