Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OPRT. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Oportun Financial Stock Down 5.1%

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $5.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $228.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.18. Oportun Financial has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $7.97.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The company had revenue of $247.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.48 million. Oportun Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Oportun Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,936,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,633,000 after purchasing an additional 433,827 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oportun Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial by 499.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 313,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 261,147 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Oportun Financial by 238.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 134,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Zacks Q4 coverage

Q4 results: Oportun reported $0.27 EPS, beating consensus and delivering revenue of $247.8M, modestly above estimates — a sign profits and top-line execution were intact. Positive Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY?2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Press release / slides

FY?2026 EPS guidance raised: the company set FY?2026 EPS at $1.50–$1.65, above street consensus (~$1.43), implying better profitability per share than expected. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third?party validation. Benzinga article

Analyst support: BTIG reaffirmed a Buy rating and assigned a $9 price target, signaling substantial upside from current levels and providing third?party validation. Neutral Sentiment: Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Earnings call transcript (Yahoo)

Conference call and transcripts available for review — useful for detail on margin drivers, credit trends and capital deployment but not new results. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance miss: FY?2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top?line growth than investors expected. Guidance details (press release)

Revenue guidance miss: FY?2026 revenue was guided to $935M–$955M and Q1 revenue to $225M–$230M, both below consensus (FY consensus ~ $984M; Q1 ~ $241M), suggesting slower top?line growth than investors expected. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: the combination of lower-than-expected revenue guidance and the magnitude of the top-line shortfall likely outweighed the EPS beat and EPS guidance raise, driving the stock down on elevated volume. MarketBeat summary

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) is a financial technology company that provides consumer lending products aimed at serving the underbanked and credit-invisible population in the United States. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Oportun operates a digital platform that enables borrowers to access credit through unsecured personal installment loans, secured credit-builder loans and a proprietary mobile wallet. The company leverages machine learning and alternative data sources to assess creditworthiness, extending financial services to customers with limited or no traditional credit history.

The company’s core offerings include fixed-term installment loans designed to help individuals cover unexpected expenses, consolidate debt or build credit.

