BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Director Sells $413,673.63 in Stock

BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Director Gerhard Burbach sold 1,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.61, for a total transaction of $413,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BWXT opened at $205.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.58. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $220.57.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $885.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.47 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.94%. BWX Technologies's revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. BWX Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CJS Securities upgraded BWX Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Friday, January 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research raised BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.45.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $662,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 861.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

