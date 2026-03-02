Lathrop Investment Management Co. Cuts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Lathrop Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises approximately 2.4% of Lathrop Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $12,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,650,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $951,921,000 after purchasing an additional 55,416 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 43.4% in the third quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 3,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ITW shares. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $271.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $274.38.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 258,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. This trade represents a 39.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Axel Beck sold 4,223 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.22, for a total transaction of $1,225,599.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,083.58. This represents a 42.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.1%

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $290.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $303.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $269.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.64.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 95.16%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.39%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

Featured Stories

