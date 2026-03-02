Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) by 278.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $528,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 25,509 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 598.1% during the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 19,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 445.8% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 43,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ISPY opened at $45.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.29. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $35.81 and a 52-week high of $46.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91.
ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term. ISPY was launched on Dec 18, 2023 and is issued by ProShares.
