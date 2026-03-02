Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEC. Mizuho upped their target price on Diversified Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Diversified Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Diversified Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Diversified Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on Diversified Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DEC opened at $13.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.10. Diversified Energy has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Diversified Energy (NYSE:DEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Diversified Energy will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Diversified Energy’s payout ratio is 55.10%.

In other Diversified Energy news, Director Randall S. Wade sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $27,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,501,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,621,048.80. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Diversified Energy by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diversified Energy by 10.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Diversified Energy by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Energy by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Diversified Energy by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 23,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diversified Energy Company PLC (NYSE: DEC) is an independent oil and natural gas producer focused on the acquisition and optimization of legacy onshore assets in the United States. The company’s portfolio spans thousands of producing wells and extensive leasehold positions across core regions such as Appalachia, the Permian Basin and the Mid-Continent. By targeting mature properties, Diversified Energy seeks to enhance long-term recovery through operational efficiencies and capital discipline.

The company’s business model centers on fee-based infrastructure and midstream services that provide stable and predictable cash flows.

