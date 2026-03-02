Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,916 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 29th total of 7,606 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 27,342 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,522,000 after purchasing an additional 54,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 180.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 100,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 64,399 shares during the period. Redstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,516,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 89,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 53,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 14,669 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:KBWP opened at $126.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $289.55 million, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.72. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a 12 month low of $108.64 and a 12 month high of $129.00.

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.6048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

The Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (KBWP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index focused exclusively on property & casualty insurance companies in the US. KBWP was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

