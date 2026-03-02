Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$17.11.

MI.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$15.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$15.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE MI.UN opened at C$17.55 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.66. The company has a market cap of C$642.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.96. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.94 and a 52 week high of C$17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.09.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary and Vancouver.

