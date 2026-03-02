Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.8750.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Astrana Health from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Astrana Health from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Astrana Health in a research report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Astrana Health in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Astrana Health from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ ASTH opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. Astrana Health has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 107.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.30.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Astrana Health by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the first quarter worth $933,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Astrana Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Astrana Health by 4,365.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 10,913 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrana Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans.

