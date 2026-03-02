Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives $45.74 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the thirty-seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twenty-six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.7364.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INTC. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Evercore boosted their price target on Intel from $41.10 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 15th.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.61 on Friday. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $17.67 and a fifty-two week high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $227.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -570.05, a PEG ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Financially Speaking Inc raised its holdings in Intel by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. Financially Speaking Inc now owns 682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Corundum Trust Company INC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

