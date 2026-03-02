Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $72.24 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.2353.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Nutrien
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Nutrien Price Performance
Nutrien stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $45.78 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28. The stock has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nutrien will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 46.78%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a global fertilizer and agricultural-services company headquartered in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. The company is publicly traded and operates across the farm input value chain, combining upstream fertilizer production with a broad retail and services platform aimed at supporting crop production worldwide. Nutrien’s business model integrates the manufacture and distribution of crop nutrients with on-the-ground agronomic support for growers and agricultural businesses.
Nutrien produces and supplies the three primary fertilizer nutrients—potash, nitrogen and phosphate—through its wholesale operations, and markets a wide range of crop inputs including seeds and crop protection products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nutrien
- Silver Crossed $100: Is the $500 surge next? (Join us March 4)
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
- Silver paying 20% dividend. Plus 68% share gains
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.