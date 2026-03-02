Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Repligen from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Repligen from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repligen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

RGEN opened at $128.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.11. Repligen has a twelve month low of $102.96 and a twelve month high of $175.77.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 6.62%.The company had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Repligen will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $44,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MidFirst Bank purchased a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Repligen by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,874,000 after purchasing an additional 74,044 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,256,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,880,000 after buying an additional 383,399 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

