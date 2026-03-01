5N Plus Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) executives told investors the company delivered “record-setting” results in fiscal 2025, driven by growth in Specialty Semiconductors and improved margins in Performance Materials, while also outlining a measured outlook for 2026 amid cost inflation and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop.

Management highlights: record year and strategic positioning

CEO Gervais Jacques said 2025 performance exceeded the company’s objectives, citing accelerated revenue growth, record adjusted EBITDA, and significant margin expansion. He attributed the results to 5N Plus’ focus on value-added products, flexible global sourcing and manufacturing, and long-standing customer relationships in demanding advanced materials applications.

Jacques emphasized two key end markets within Specialty Semiconductors: renewable energy (thin-film solar materials) and space solar power (AZUR SPACE). He said a new and expanded thin-film semiconductor materials supply agreement announced last August provides multi-year visibility. Under that agreement, volumes increased by 33% for the 2025–2026 period and are set to rise by an additional 25% for the subsequent term through the end of 2028.

In space solar power, Jacques said the project pipeline at AZUR SPACE extends beyond 2028. He noted the company increased solar cell production capacity by 30% by the end of 2025 and is working toward another 25% increase expected to begin coming online gradually in the second half of 2026, aligned with customer demand.

Jacques also referenced an $18.1 million award from the U.S. government to expand germanium recycling and refining capacity at the St. George, Utah facility, describing it as a step to strengthen domestic supply chains for optics and space solar applications.

Fiscal 2025 financial performance and balance sheet

President and CFO Richard Perron said fiscal 2025 results reflect strategic choices made over several years to expand Specialty Semiconductors and streamline Performance Materials.

Total revenue: up 35% year-over-year to $391.1 million, including $285.4 million from Specialty Semiconductors.

42.4% of sales for the full year. Adjusted EBITDA: up 73% to a record $92.4 million, exceeding the high end of the company’s updated annual guidance range of $85 million to $90 million.

up 73% to a record $92.4 million, exceeding the high end of the company’s updated annual guidance range of $85 million to $90 million. Net debt: reduced to $50.3 million at year-end 2025 from $100.1 million at the end of 2024, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.54x.

Segment review: Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials

Specialty Semiconductors: Perron said fourth-quarter segment revenue rose 47% year-over-year to $76.2 million, supported by volumes in renewable energy and space solar. Adjusted gross margin increased 27% in dollars, but declined as a percentage of sales to 25.5%, which management attributed primarily to planned maintenance expenses and a less favorable product mix, along with the typical December slowdown.

For the full year, Specialty Semiconductors revenue increased 41% to $285.4 million, while adjusted EBITDA rose 59% to $70.1 million. The segment delivered an adjusted gross margin of 30.8% of sales for the year. Perron added that backlog remains “maxed out” at 265 days under the company’s definition, with demand and orders in strategic sectors booked several years out.

Performance Materials: Fourth-quarter revenue increased 36% year-over-year to $25.8 million, with full-year revenue up 22% to $105.7 million. Fourth-quarter adjusted gross margin improved to 40.9% of sales from 33.5% a year earlier, while full-year adjusted gross margin reached 42.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA in Performance Materials more than doubled in the fourth quarter, rising 108% to $7.8 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA increased 59% to $35.1 million. Management attributed the segment’s performance to favorable inventory positioning entering the year, improved product mix, and higher prices net of inflation and higher metal input costs.

2026 outlook: guidance, cost pressures, and project timing

Management said it expects the 2026 operating environment to remain complex, with rising input and operating costs anticipated to pressure margins after what Perron called the “exceptional performance” of 2025. The company guided for full-year 2026 adjusted EBITDA of $100 million to $105 million, with a higher contribution expected in the second half of the year based on customer release schedules under contract.

On the drivers of guidance, Perron told analysts renewable energy assumptions are supported by confirmed volumes under contract for 2026 and scheduled increases into 2027 and 2028. For space, he said the outlook reflects previously announced expansions, including incremental capacity expected to benefit 2027, and that the company remains prudent on assumptions outside those contracted sectors.

Perron also said 5N Plus expects revenue growth to “outpace a little bit” the year-over-year growth in EBITDA in 2026, reflecting prudence on gross margin percentage assumptions.

Analyst Q&A: solar policy, pricing dynamics, defense opportunities, and capital allocation

Asked about U.S. trade duties and a strategic customer’s focus on reshoring, management said the emphasis on supply chain resilience is “favorable” for 5N Plus and supports its position as a supplier of choice.

On the take-or-pay nature of the thin-film solar agreement, management confirmed it is “take or pay,” and reiterated volume increases of 33% for 2025–2026 versus 2024, and an additional 25% for 2027–2028. Perron added that since late 2024, the company has at least doubled capacity and is adding additional capacity tied to supplying solar cadmium selenide referenced in the August press release.

On space solar pricing, management noted that contracts are typically awarded well ahead of delivery, and that the backlog for 2026–2028 reflects a “favorable pricing environment.” Perron said economies of scale from increased production are expected to help maintain margins regardless of future pricing trends.

In response to questions on bismuth pricing and margin sustainability, management said it does not provide a public view on future bismuth prices, describing metals price forecasting as difficult. Perron emphasized commercial contracting and hedging practices, adding that the company tends to use stable or decreasing price assumptions in guidance and focuses on value-added products with a smaller percentage of metal content.

Jacques and Perron also discussed medium-term opportunities tied to security, defense, and photon counting detectors, saying industry shifts toward photon counting are becoming more visible but are expected to be limited in 2026 and more significant in 2027 and 2028. Management said interest from defense industry participants has increased, and that 5N Plus’ integrated capabilities—from refining and recycling to advanced semiconductor products—are positioning it favorably.

On the U.S. government-funded germanium expansion, management said the revenue impact in 2026 should be “very little,” with benefits beginning in 2027 but more meaningful in 2028 and 2029 due to installation and ramp timelines. Perron added that capital deployment under the grant is expected to be gradual, with most spending occurring in the second and third year of the project.

Regarding capital spending, management said 2026 capex is expected to be in a range similar to 2025 (which an analyst cited as just below $21 million including intangibles). The company also said it remains active on M&A, describing a pipeline of opportunities and a desire to complete the “right” transaction, while stressing it is not under pressure to do a deal given internal growth needs and long-dated contracted backlog.

About 5N Plus (TSE:VNP)

5N+ is a leading global producer of specialty semiconductors and performance materials. The Company’s ultra pure materials often form the core element of its customers’ products. These customers rely on 5N+’s products to enable performance and sustainability in their own products. 5N+ deploys a range of proprietary and proven technologies to develop and manufacture its products. The Company’s products enable various applications in several key industries, including renewable energy, security, space, pharmaceutical, medical imaging and industrial.

