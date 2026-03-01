Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rexford Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NETGEAR by 35.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its position in NETGEAR by 242.6% during the second quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in NETGEAR by 2,530.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

Trending Headlines about NETGEAR

Here are the key news stories impacting NETGEAR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised several 2027/2028 forecasts — including improving FY2027 EPS to -$0.60 (from -$0.83) and upward revisions to multiple 2027 quarter estimates — which suggests analysts see a clearer path toward narrowing losses over the medium term. Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR FY2028 Earnings

Zacks Research raised several 2027/2028 forecasts — including improving FY2027 EPS to -$0.60 (from -$0.83) and upward revisions to multiple 2027 quarter estimates — which suggests analysts see a clearer path toward narrowing losses over the medium term. Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance analysis explains how the NTGR investment story is shifting as analysts update revenue targets and margin assumptions — useful context for investors evaluating whether recent model changes justify a re?rating or longer holding period. The piece is analytical rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. How The NETGEAR (NTGR) Investment Story Is Shifting With New Targets And Margin Assumptions

A Yahoo Finance analysis explains how the NTGR investment story is shifting as analysts update revenue targets and margin assumptions — useful context for investors evaluating whether recent model changes justify a re?rating or longer holding period. The piece is analytical rather than a clear buy/sell trigger. Negative Sentiment: Zacks simultaneously trimmed near?term guidance — cutting FY2026 and several 2026 quarter EPS estimates (notably Q1 and Q2 2026) — and continues to rate the stock “Strong Sell,” which keeps downside risk for the share price if short?term execution or demand disappoints. Zacks Research Weighs in on NETGEAR FY2028 Earnings

Zacks simultaneously trimmed near?term guidance — cutting FY2026 and several 2026 quarter EPS estimates (notably Q1 and Q2 2026) — and continues to rate the stock “Strong Sell,” which keeps downside risk for the share price if short?term execution or demand disappoints. Negative Sentiment: Wall Street Zen lowered its rating on NTGR to “Sell,” adding another analyst downgrade that can pressure sentiment and cap near?term upside until clearer evidence of margin improvement and revenue stabilization appears. NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

NETGEAR Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $20.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.63 million, a P/E ratio of -33.26 and a beta of 1.15. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $36.86.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.26 million. NETGEAR had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. NETGEAR’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other NETGEAR news, insider Pramod Badjate sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $62,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 144,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,968.42. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of NETGEAR in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 target price on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NTGR

NETGEAR Profile

(Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc (NASDAQ: NTGR) is a global provider of networking solutions for consumer, business and service provider markets. The company designs, develops and markets a comprehensive portfolio of products that enable high-speed connectivity, data storage and network security for homes, small to medium-sized businesses and large enterprises.

Its product lineup includes Wi-Fi routers, mesh networking systems, cable modems, mobile broadband gateways and Ethernet switches—offered in both managed and unmanaged configurations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.