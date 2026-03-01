Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $607.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $616.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $606.48. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

