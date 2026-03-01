Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,223,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,778,116,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,071,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,749,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,986,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,792,901,000 after buying an additional 64,025 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. argues QQQ still belongs in a total?return portfolio despite a low dividend, reminding investors QQQ is bought for growth exposure to big tech and AI leaders — a structural positive for long?term demand. QQQ Pays Nothing, But Still Fits Into a 2026 Portfolio Built for Total Return
- Positive Sentiment: An article arguing Nvidia countered a bearish call signals that outsized gains or upside surprises from mega?caps (NVIDIA in particular) can lift QQQ given its concentration in a few names. Positive catalyst if large caps keep beating expectations. Did Nvidia Just Prove Citrini Wrong?
- Positive Sentiment: Some strategists view the recent uptick in hedging as a contrarian buy signal — if downside protection activity signals capitulation, it can precede rebounds that disproportionately help growth?heavy QQQ. Stock Investors Are Hedging a Drop. Strategists See a Buy Signal
- Neutral Sentiment: “The 4 Phases Of AI” notes strong AI?driven earnings but a still?fragile market — good for underlying fundamentals but not enough to prevent short?term volatility in QQQ. The 4 Phases Of AI: Strong Earnings, Weak Markets
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF updates and economic commentary (TipRanks, Seeking Alpha macro pieces) provide mixed signals on growth vs. inflation — useful context but not an immediate directional driver for QQQ beyond market mood. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 2/26/2026
- Negative Sentiment: Several commentary pieces warn of a tech “fakeout,” rising pessimism, and signs of an irrational market — headlines that amplify selling pressure in Nasdaq?heavy ETFs like QQQ. Nasdaq And U.S. Index Outlook: Stock Markets Tumble; The Great Tech Fakeout
- Negative Sentiment: Rotation into defense and healthcare (articles urging defensive positioning and XLV) suggests funds are shifting away from growth?and?AI exposures, pressuring QQQ flows and sentiment. Why It’s Time To Think About Defense
- Negative Sentiment: Concentration risk and warnings that Nvidia/the bull market may have “run out of steam” heighten downside risk for QQQ because a few names drive its returns. This Bull Market And Nvidia Have Run Out Of Steam; Bear Market Ahead?
- Negative Sentiment: Macro pieces (PCE, unemployment) argue the Fed may be misstepping — sticky rate concerns add to risk?off moves that weigh on growth stocks and QQQ. New PCE And Unemployment Data Show The Fed Is On The Wrong Path
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were issued a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.
Invesco QQQ Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
