iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI Shares Acquired by Trivium Point Advisory LLC

Trivium Point Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 344.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,533 shares during the period. Trivium Point Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,934,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,208,000 after buying an additional 310,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 83.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 490,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,492,000 after acquiring an additional 223,216 shares during the last quarter. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,710,000 after acquiring an additional 135,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the second quarter worth $6,861,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.29. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

