Transce3nd LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Transce3nd LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 84.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,517 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 10.2% of Transce3nd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Transce3nd LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A4 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,130,000. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 63,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,404 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,678,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,841,000 after purchasing an additional 942,586 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 24,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 182,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,334,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $80.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities. The sectors in which the Fund invests include information technology, financials, consumer discretionary, health care, industrials, energy, consumer staples, materials, utilities and telecommunication services.

