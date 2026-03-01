Sierra Summit Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 61,326 Expand Energy Corporation $EXE

Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expand Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,515,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXE. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new position in Expand Energy during the third quarter valued at about $169,783,000. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Expand Energy in the second quarter worth about $102,949,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Expand Energy by 4,719.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 821,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,284,000 after acquiring an additional 804,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,396,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,090,000 after acquiring an additional 740,502 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after acquiring an additional 646,330 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXE opened at $107.92 on Friday. Expand Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $91.01 and a 1 year high of $126.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $25.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.46.

Expand Energy ( NASDAQ:EXE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Expand Energy had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 15.00%. As a group, analysts expect that Expand Energy Corporation will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Expand Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Expand Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Expand Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. TD Cowen raised Expand Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $123.00 price objective on Expand Energy in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expand Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

