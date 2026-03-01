US Bancorp DE Sells 13,118 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,357 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,118 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of PPG Industries worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 10,951 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 22,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Groupe la Francaise boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

PPG stock opened at $123.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $133.43. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.12 and a 200-day moving average of $107.70.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 9.93%.PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. PPG Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 78,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $10,230,445.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chancey E. Hagerty sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $260,077.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,477 shares in the company, valued at $979,856.43. This represents a 20.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 118,811 shares of company stock worth $15,219,371 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on PPG Industries from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on PPG Industries from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $131.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

PPG Industries is a global supplier of paints, coatings and specialty materials that serves industrial, transportation, consumer and construction markets. Founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, PPG has evolved from its origins in glass manufacturing into a diversified coatings and materials company headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The company develops and manufactures a broad array of products used to protect and enhance surfaces, from consumer paints to highly engineered coatings for demanding industrial applications.

PPG’s product portfolio includes architectural and decorative paints, automotive original equipment and refinish coatings, industrial coatings for machinery and equipment, protective and marine coatings, aerospace and defense coatings, and packaging coatings and materials.

