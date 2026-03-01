American Tower Corporation $AMT Shares Sold by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC decreased its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,523 shares during the quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 318,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,228,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Tower by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 483,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in American Tower by 16.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,892,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,927,000 after purchasing an additional 265,324 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Tower Corp /Ma/ American sold 2,288,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total transaction of $159,631,314.75. Following the transaction, the insider owned 211,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,743,685.25. This trade represents a 91.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMT. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $229.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (down from $203.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Tower from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on American Tower from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMT

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $191.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.53. The firm has a market cap of $89.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.93. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $166.88 and a 12-month high of $234.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.780-10.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 126.16%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower (NYSE: AMT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and develops wireless and broadcast communications infrastructure. The company’s core business is leasing space on communications sites — including towers, rooftops and other structures — to wireless carriers, broadcasters, government agencies and enterprise customers. Its business model centers on long-term site leases and contracts that provide recurring revenue tied to the footprint and density of wireless networks.

Beyond traditional tower assets, American Tower offers a range of infrastructure and network services to support mobile, broadband and broadcast connectivity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.