New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Sells 2,183 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,083 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Stryker by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Stryker by 17.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,457,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,814,566.52. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $387.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $329.16 and a 52-week high of $404.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $435.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $469.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.47.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

