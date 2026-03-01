Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 14,529 Shares of NMI Holdings Inc $NMIH

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,183,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,529 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of NMI worth $275,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 20.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in NMI by 4.5% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 46,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NMI by 1,312.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 208,287 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NMIH opened at $39.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.64. NMI Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.90 and a one year high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.66.

Insider Transactions at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $180.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.69 million. NMI had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 55.05%.During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings Inc will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,059.37. This trade represents a 29.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Norman Peter Fitzgerald sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $898,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 32,445 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,853.30. The trade was a 40.95% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 113,057 shares of company stock worth $4,495,886 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on NMI from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $43.00 target price on NMI in a research note on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of NMI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NMIH

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: NMIH) is a publicly traded mortgage insurance company that provides private mortgage insurance to lenders across the United States and Canada. Through its principal subsidiary, National Mortgage Insurance Corporation, NMI underwrites and issues policies that protect originators and investors against losses arising from borrower default on residential mortgage loans. By mitigating credit risk on higher?loan?to?value mortgages, the company supports homebuyers’ access to financing and contributes to overall market liquidity.

Beyond its core mortgage insurance products, NMI offers credit risk?sharing and reinsurance solutions designed to help clients optimize capital utilization and manage portfolio exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.