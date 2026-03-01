Vanguard Group Inc. Has $277.78 Million Stock Position in CVB Financial Corporation $CVBF

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,689,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 149,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CVB Financial worth $277,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Bolthouse Investments LLC raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Bolthouse Investments LLC now owns 58,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 128,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CVBF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CVB Financial from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.
CVB Financial Stock Down 3.8%
CVBF stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. CVB Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 32.28%.The firm had revenue of $133.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.
CVB Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.
About CVB Financial
CVB Financial Corp is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a California-based commercial bank whose operations trace back to 1974. Headquartered in Ontario, California, the company provides a broad range of banking and financial services through its community-focused branch network. As a publicly traded company on the NASDAQ under the symbol CVBF, CVB Financial oversees strategic planning, corporate governance and long-term growth initiatives for its subsidiary.
The company’s core business activities include commercial lending, real estate financing, equipment leasing and Small Business Administration (SBA) loan programs.
