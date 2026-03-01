Contrasting ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO) and L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

L’Oreal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Free Report) and ARKO (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

L’Oreal has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARKO has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares L’Oreal and ARKO”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L’Oreal $49.83 billion 5.01 $6.93 billion N/A N/A ARKO $7.64 billion 0.09 $20.84 million $0.14 45.93

L’Oreal has higher revenue and earnings than ARKO.

Profitability

This table compares L’Oreal and ARKO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L’Oreal N/A N/A N/A ARKO 0.30% 8.60% 0.63%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of L’Oreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of ARKO shares are held by institutional investors. 22.5% of ARKO shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for L’Oreal and ARKO, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L’Oreal 1 5 5 2 2.62 ARKO 1 2 1 1 2.40

ARKO has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.86%. Given ARKO’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARKO is more favorable than L’Oreal.

Dividends

L’Oreal pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. ARKO pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. ARKO pays out 85.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

L’Oreal beats ARKO on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L’Oreal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Dermatological Beauty. It offers skincare, make-up, hair colourants, haircare, perfumes, and hygiene products. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Stylenanda, Essie, Dark & Lovely, Mixa, Magic Mask, Niley, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent, Armani, Kiehl's Since 1851, Helena Rubinstein, Biotherm, Shu Uemura, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren Fragrance, Urban Decay, Mugler, Valentino, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Prada, Cacharel, Maison Margela Fragrance, Diesel, Yue Sai, Atelier Colonge, Carita, Takami, Aesop, L'Oréal Professionnel Paris, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Pureology, Pulp Riot, La Roche-Posay, Vichy, CeraVe, SkinCeuticals, and Skinbetter Science brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, local stores, e-commerce, travel retail, mass market retail, department store perfumeries, pharmacies, drug stores, medi-spas, and free-standing stores. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

About ARKO

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPMP segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The Fleet Fueling segment supplies fuel to proprietary and third-party cardlock, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards. Its GPMP segment supplies fuel to retail and wholesale segments. The company is based in Richmond, Virginia.

