Suku Market Cap Reaches $4.22 Million (SUKU)

Suku (SUKU) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. Suku has a market cap of $4.22 million and $208.65 thousand worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Suku token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Suku

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 569,545,293 tokens. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. Suku’s official message board is medium.com/suku. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Suku using one of the exchanges listed above.

