Monashee Investment Management LLC Sells 150,406 Shares of ADT Inc. $ADT

Monashee Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) by 25.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 150,406 shares during the period. ADT makes up approximately 2.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $3,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ADT by 503.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in ADT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $296,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in ADT by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,396,000 after buying an additional 262,480 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in ADT by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 54,363 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 23,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ADT opened at $8.02 on Friday. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $8.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADT. Wall Street Zen lowered ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ADT from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

ADT Inc is a leading provider of security and automation solutions for residential and commercial customers. The company offers a comprehensive suite of products and services, including intrusion detection systems, video surveillance, fire and carbon monoxide monitoring, and integrated smart home automation platforms. Through professional installation, continuous monitoring, and a network of 24/7 monitoring centers, ADT helps customers protect their properties, assets and loved ones.

Founded in 1874 as the American District Telegraph Company, ADT has evolved from one of the first telegraph-based alarm services into a modern security technology enterprise.

