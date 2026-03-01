Monashee Investment Management LLC Invests $6.04 Million in Miami International Holdings, Inc. $MIAX

Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Miami International Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MIAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,039,000. Miami International comprises about 3.0% of Monashee Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Miami International in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Miami International in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Miami International during the third quarter worth about $881,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MIAX shares. Zacks Research lowered Miami International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Miami International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Miami International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Miami International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Miami International from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Miami International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

Miami International Stock Performance

NYSE MIAX opened at $42.64 on Friday. Miami International Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion and a PE ratio of 2,132.15.

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $369.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.13 million. Miami International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Miami International

Miami International (NYSE:MIAX) is a U.S. exchange holding company that operates electronic trading venues and provides market infrastructure for listed options and related products. Its primary business activities include operating regulated exchanges, delivering market data feeds, and offering trading technology and connectivity services designed for professional traders, broker-dealers, and market makers. The company focuses on low-latency execution, order matching, and the operational controls required to support high-volume, automated trading strategies in listed derivatives.

Products and services provided by Miami International include fully electronic order matching engines, transmittable market data and feed products, colocation and connectivity solutions, and tools for risk management and regulatory compliance.

