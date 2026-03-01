Hendershot Investments Inc. Acquires 9,575 Shares of Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Hendershot Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,165 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,575 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.4% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Adobe by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 27,922 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 9,919 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 185.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after buying an additional 583,275 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 43.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 106,598 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,309,000 after buying an additional 32,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,904,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $262.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.87. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.28 and a 52-week high of $453.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $485,323.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.76.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

