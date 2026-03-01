Siena Capital Partners GP LLC Cuts Stake in 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. $FCOB

Siena Capital Partners GP LLC cut its stake in shares of 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report) by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,288 shares during the quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC’s holdings in 1st Colonial Bancorp were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

1st Colonial Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FCOB stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $12.75 and a one year high of $21.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12. The company has a market capitalization of $101.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Get 1st Colonial Bancorp alerts:

1st Colonial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.98 million during the quarter. 1st Colonial Bancorp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.87%.

About 1st Colonial Bancorp

1st Colonial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for 1st Colonial Community Bank that provides a range of business and consumer financial services in New Jersey. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, club accounts, and business and personal checking accounts. It also provides home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, personal and vehicle loans, residential and commercial mortgages, construction loans, business lines of credit, equipment and vehicle financing, real estate loans, working capital line of credit, and business acquisition loans, as well as small business administration loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Colonial Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Colonial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.