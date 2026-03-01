Short Interest in Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Decreases By 53.3%

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,947 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the January 29th total of 8,444 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily volume of 18,482 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Data I/O in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Data I/O by 45.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Data I/O by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 268,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in Data I/O by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 356,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 36.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAIO opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.08. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $3.57.

Data I/O ( NASDAQ:DAIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 million. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 29.44% and a negative net margin of 23.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DAIO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Data I/O in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Data I/O in a report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Data I/O to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Data I/O presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.11.

Data I/O Corporation is a provider of device programming solutions for semiconductor and microcontroller manufacturers, test houses, contract manufacturers and electronics design engineers. The company’s product portfolio includes universal and site-specific programmers, automated programming systems and software tools that enable high-volume production, development and field programming of non-volatile memories and microcontrollers. Data I/O’s solutions are designed to support a wide range of programmable devices, including Flash, EPROM, EEPROM, PLDs, FPGAs and automotive-grade microcontrollers.

The company’s flagship technologies include its high-speed FlashCORE III programming engines and the SB-OS-A automated handling system, which together streamline production workflows by providing scalable, multi-site programming capabilities.

