Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.95 and last traded at $61.8380, with a volume of 66514 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.67.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF Trading Up 0.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSTL. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $8,800,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 154.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 49,298 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 411.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 40,295 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 54,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new stake in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000.

About Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF

The Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (DSTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks that score favourably for financial indebtedness, fundamental stability, and valuation. The portfolio is equally weighted, modified by free cash flow. DSTL was launched on Oct 24, 2018 and is managed by Distillate.

