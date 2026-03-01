Banco Santander, S.A. $SAN Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,166 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $30,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 2,038,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,643,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,642,783 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,552,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,675 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,778,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,579 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Santander by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,614,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,004,000 after buying an additional 315,032 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5,818.8% during the second quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,757,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,587,000 after buying an additional 1,727,790 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Monday, February 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. DZ Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAN opened at $12.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.28 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $13.24. The company has a market capitalization of $183.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.72.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.89 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 12.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Banco Santander

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA (NYSE: SAN) is a Spanish multinational banking group headquartered in Santander, Spain. Founded in 1857, the bank has grown from a regional institution into one of Europe’s largest banking groups, operating a diversified financial services platform that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large corporate clients. Santander is publicly listed in Spain and maintains American Depositary Receipts on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SAN.

The group’s core activities include retail and commercial banking—offering deposit accounts, payment services, mortgages, personal and auto loans, and small business financing—alongside corporate and investment banking services for larger institutional clients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.