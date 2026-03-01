Snowflake Inc. $SNOW Shares Bought by Creekmur Asset Management LLC

Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 732,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 408,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake by 32.8% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 153,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,586,000 after purchasing an additional 37,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,647,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,465,000 after purchasing an additional 857,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 102.9% in the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.09, for a total value of $1,970,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 461,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,927,668.59. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Raghunathan sold 11,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.44, for a total transaction of $2,601,412.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 218,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,060,328.80. This trade represents a 5.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 713,681 shares of company stock valued at $148,264,518 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake News Roundup

Analyst Ratings Changes

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $205.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Evercore increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.58.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $168.42 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.10 and a 1 year high of $280.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Recommended Stories

