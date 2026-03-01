Oppenheimer Cuts Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT) Price Target to $210.00

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Oppenheimer from $280.00 to $210.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Monday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Flutter Entertainment from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from $281.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from $313.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.15.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of FLUT stock opened at $106.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.35. Flutter Entertainment has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $313.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a PE ratio of -59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Flutter Entertainment (NYSE:FLUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. Flutter Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Flutter Entertainment will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flutter Entertainment

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 43.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Flutter Entertainment by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Key Stories Impacting Flutter Entertainment

Here are the key news stories impacting Flutter Entertainment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several Wall Street firms kept “buy”/”overweight” stances and continue to see meaningful upside despite trimming targets, signalling continued conviction in Flutter’s long?term position (analysts cite competitive strengths and attractive risk/reward). TipRanks story

Several Wall Street firms kept “buy”/”overweight” stances and continue to see meaningful upside despite trimming targets, signalling continued conviction in Flutter’s long?term position (analysts cite competitive strengths and attractive risk/reward). Positive Sentiment: Top-line growth remains solid: revenue rose ~25% year?over?year in the quarter, showing demand expansion even as profitability is under pressure. Earnings press release

Top-line growth remains solid: revenue rose ~25% year?over?year in the quarter, showing demand expansion even as profitability is under pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Annual Report and Accounts 2025 published — useful for detailed financials and accounting disclosures but not market moving on its own. GlobeNewswire

Annual Report and Accounts 2025 published — useful for detailed financials and accounting disclosures but not market moving on its own. Neutral Sentiment: Some outlets note a small EPS beat versus a narrow consensus (Zacks view) but that contrasts with broader consensus misses — mixed signals on the quarter depending on which benchmark you use. Zacks

Some outlets note a small EPS beat versus a narrow consensus (Zacks view) but that contrasts with broader consensus misses — mixed signals on the quarter depending on which benchmark you use. Negative Sentiment: Disappointing Q4 results and weak FY?2026 guidance: EPS missed broader consensus (reported $1.74 vs. an often?cited $2.11 consensus) and revenue was below estimates; management forecasted materially softer profit growth for 2026, citing U.S. market headwinds. This guidance shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Reuters

Disappointing Q4 results and weak FY?2026 guidance: EPS missed broader consensus (reported $1.74 vs. an often?cited $2.11 consensus) and revenue was below estimates; management forecasted materially softer profit growth for 2026, citing U.S. market headwinds. This guidance shortfall is the primary driver of the stock decline. Negative Sentiment: Operational headwinds in the U.S.: high NFL hold and promotional missteps reduced betting volumes and customer engagement, and management said customer growth moderated while market share slipped in Q4. These are concrete execution risks for FanDuel, Flutter’s largest profit driver. LegalSportsReport

Operational headwinds in the U.S.: high NFL hold and promotional missteps reduced betting volumes and customer engagement, and management said customer growth moderated while market share slipped in Q4. These are concrete execution risks for FanDuel, Flutter’s largest profit driver. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction and analyst re?pricing: shares dropped sharply after the report and multiple brokers cut price targets (examples include Needham, Benchmark, Truist, BTIG, Citizens/JMP, Barclays and Oppenheimer), reflecting a re?rating of near?term earnings power. That repricing increases downside risk near term. Benzinga roundup

About Flutter Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc is a global sports betting and gaming company that operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and digital platforms. The company’s primary activities include online sports betting, casino gaming, poker, and daily fantasy sports, delivered through web and mobile applications as well as retail betting locations in select markets. Flutter focuses on product development, customer acquisition and engagement, and compliance with local gambling regulations across the jurisdictions where it operates.

Flutter’s brand portfolio includes well-known names in different regional markets, such as FanDuel in the United States, PokerStars, Betfair, Paddy Power and Sky Betting & Gaming in Europe and elsewhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.