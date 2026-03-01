Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ in a research report on Thursday, February 12th.
Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ Trading Down 0.5%
Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 16.69%.The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Svenska Handelsbanken Ab Publ
Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is a Sweden-based universal bank offering a broad range of financial services to private individuals, businesses and institutions. Established in 1871 and headquartered in Stockholm, the bank operates on a decentralized branch model that empowers locally managed offices to deliver tailored banking solutions. Svenska Handelsbanken provides core services such as deposit accounts, lending, payment services and credit cards, alongside specialized corporate offerings including trade finance, cash management and leasing.
In addition to its commercial banking activities, Handelsbanken maintains a dedicated investment banking arm known as Handelsbanken Capital Markets, which offers services in equity and debt underwriting, corporate finance advisory and research.
