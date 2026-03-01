PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PepGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.60.

PEPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on PepGen in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepGen from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PepGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of PepGen from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PepGen in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEPG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepGen by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in PepGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new stake in PepGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in PepGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of PepGen during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEPG opened at $6.22 on Friday. PepGen has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The company has a market capitalization of $427.63 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.58.

PepGen, Inc (NASDAQ: PEPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in San Diego, California. The company is developing precision gene editing therapies to address rare genetic diseases by combining advanced prime editing modalities with proprietary delivery technologies. PepGen’s platform is designed to achieve targeted and durable correction of disease-causing mutations in vivo, with the goal of providing long-lasting therapeutic benefit after a single administration.

The company’s lead development programs include PPG-001 for mucopolysaccharidosis type II (Hunter syndrome) and PPG-002 for mucopolysaccharidosis type I (Hurler syndrome).

