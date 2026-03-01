Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 8,540.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,500 to GBX 7,800 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,500 price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Shore Capital Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,250 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Trading Up 0.1%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Company Profile

LON:SPX opened at GBX 7,905.79 on Friday. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of GBX 5,380 and a 12-month high of GBX 8,050. The firm has a market cap of £5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,290.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,081.36.

(Get Free Report)

Spirax-Sarco Engineering rebrands as Spirax Group

On 22 February 2024, Spirax-Sarco Engineering changed its name to Spirax Group which reflects the Company’s evolution over many years to a larger and stronger Group of three aligned Businesses with differentiated and complementary capabilities.

Our new name respects our history and where we have come from, with who we are today. It creates more distinction between the Group and its Spirax Sarco trading Division (part of Steam Thermal Solutions), providing improved clarity for all stakeholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.