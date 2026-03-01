Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QBCRF. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Quebecor in a research report on Monday, January 12th.

Get Quebecor alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QBCRF

Quebecor Stock Up 5.0%

Quebecor Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS QBCRF opened at $41.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.44. Quebecor has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $42.27.

(Get Free Report)

Quebecor Inc is a Canadian integrated media and telecommunications company offering a diversified portfolio of services and content. Through its wholly owned subsidiary Vidéotron, the company provides cable television, high-speed internet, wireless telephony and residential and business telecom solutions. Its media arm, Quebecor Media, publishes newspapers and magazines, operates specialty and conventional television networks and engages in digital media and advertising across multiple platforms.

Founded by Pierre Péladeau in 1965 as a printing enterprise in Montreal, Quebecor has expanded its operations over five decades into one of Canada’s leading content creators and service providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.