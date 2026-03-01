Contrasting Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN) & Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA)

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:LONA – Get Free Report) and Liminatus Pharma (NASDAQ:LIMN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap manufacturing companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.1% of Athira Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 19.8% of Athira Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Athira Pharma and Liminatus Pharma”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Athira Pharma N/A N/A -$96.94 million ($9.68) -0.58 Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A ($0.12) -2.11

Liminatus Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Athira Pharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Athira Pharma and Liminatus Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Athira Pharma 1 0 2 0 2.33 Liminatus Pharma 1 0 0 0 1.00

Athira Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.62%. Given Athira Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Athira Pharma is more favorable than Liminatus Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Athira Pharma and Liminatus Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Athira Pharma N/A -107.06% -89.89% Liminatus Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Athira Pharma beats Liminatus Pharma on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Athira Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Athira Pharma, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company’s lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson’s disease. It also develops product candidates, which are in preclinical stage, including ATH-1019 for peripheral nervous system indications; and ATH-1020 for neuropsychiatric conditions. Athira Pharma, Inc. was formerly known as M3 Biotechnology, Inc. and changed its name to Athira Pharma, Inc. in April 2019. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Liminatus Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Liminatus Pharma, Inc. is a pre-clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in developing novel, immune-modulating cancer therapies. The company was founded on November 1, 2020 and is headquartered in La Palma, CA.

