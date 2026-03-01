80,698 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Purchased by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.96.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The footwear maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.19 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.43%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.

NIKE News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.