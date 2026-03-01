80,698 Shares in NIKE, Inc. $NKE Purchased by Cache Advisors LLC

Cache Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 80,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,000. NIKE accounts for 1.0% of Cache Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. St. Clair Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. St. Clair Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Spirepoint Private Client LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evelyn Partners Investment Management Europe Ltd now owns 997 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.
NIKE Stock Performance
Shares of NKE stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.04 billion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $80.96.
NIKE Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.47%.
NIKE News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Industry reports highlight NIKE as well-positioned to benefit from premiumization and digital demand, which supports medium-term revenue/mix improvement. 5 Shoes & Retail Apparel Stocks Capitalizing on Premiumization Trends
- Positive Sentiment: Market commentators include NKE among names that could stage retail comebacks, reflecting investor interest in a brand recovery story. Can These 3 Names Be 2026’s Biggest Retail Comebacks?
- Positive Sentiment: Feature pieces arguing the “noise has died down” and highlighting longer-term catalysts (inventory cleanup, North America strength) may support buyers looking past near-term volatility. Here’s Why I’m Looking at Nike Stock
- Neutral Sentiment: NIKE rescheduled its Q3 fiscal 2026 earnings release and conference call to March 31 (logistical update that affects timing/visibility but is not new financial information). Company Earnings Release Update
- Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets note heavy investor attention on NKE, summarizing mixed near-term headwinds and longer-term positives — useful situational context for traders. Zacks: Nike is Attracting Investor Attention
- Negative Sentiment: BNP Paribas flags Pou Sheng’s profit warning as a signal that Chinese demand may be weaker than expected and suggests Nike could face a major China update; that uncertainty is pressuring sentiment. BNP Paribas on Pou Sheng Profit Warning
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst downgrades and Seeking Alpha write-ups point to profit deterioration (Greater China revenue decline, margin compression) and trimmed ratings, which can accelerate selling pressure. Seeking Alpha Downgrade
- Negative Sentiment: Reports on tariff shifts and costly supply-chain moves (including Japan clean-energy and manufacturing trade-offs) highlight margin risk and higher costs that could temper near-term earnings. Nike Balances Japan Clean Energy Push
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have commented on NKE shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.61.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NIKE
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Elliott Hill purchased 16,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,306.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 241,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,965.70. The trade was a 7.28% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.54 per share, with a total value of $500,080.14. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,079.22. This represents a 25.12% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 75,079 shares of company stock worth $4,449,887. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NIKE Company Profile
Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.
The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- This makes me furious
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.